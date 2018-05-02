Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians crossing an Albuquerque street have been struck by a vehicle and one of the victims has died.

The collision occurred Wednesday morning and police say one person was pushed a female in a wheelchair when they were struck, but were not in a crosswalk at the time.

Police say the woman in the wheelchair died at the scene while the other pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

They say neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash and the driver of the car pulled over right after the accident.

The names of the pedestrians and the vehice’s driver haven’t been released.

The Associated Press