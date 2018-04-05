BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman is recovering at a Boise hospital after her vehicle plunged 150 feet (45 meters) down a slope.
Fifty-four-year-old Paula Marcolini of Eagle was listed in fair condition Thursday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Police say the crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as Marcolini traveled south in a Nissan Murano on winding Bogus Basin Road outside Boise.
Police say the vehicle ended up on its passenger side.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
Marcolini was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation.