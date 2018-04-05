Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman is recovering at a Boise hospital after her vehicle plunged 150 feet (45 meters) down a slope.

Fifty-four-year-old Paula Marcolini of Eagle was listed in fair condition Thursday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Police say the crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as Marcolini traveled south in a Nissan Murano on winding Bogus Basin Road outside Boise.

Police say the vehicle ended up on its passenger side.

Marcolini was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

