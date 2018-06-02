ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis woman already under state investigation for child neglect has been jailed after her 1-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Jessica Patterson of St. Charles County is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She is jailed on $20,000 cash-only bond.
The 1-year-old was hospitalized but has been released. All five of Patterson’s children are in state custody.
Patterson called 911 about 2 a.m. Monday after her daughter had a seizure. Testing at St. Louis Children’s Hospital revealed meth.
Patterson has been under investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services three times since mid-May, once after she was found passed out in a vehicle while her 3-year-old son wandered a Home Depot parking lot.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com