BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who is accused of playing a role in the beating death and dismemberment of her boyfriend has been sentenced to 40 years in the Montana State Prison.

The Billings Gazette reports that 41-year-old Carri Elizabeth Standsoverbull was charged with negligent homicide, aggravated assault by accountability and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Jeffrey Hewitt was killed in 2015. His dismembered body was found on the side of a road.

Standsoverbull is accused of helping beat him to death, in addition to dismembering of his body with a chainsaw and ax.

Patrick Saint Standsoverbull III, the defendant’s brother, is also charged in the case. He recently pleaded guilty to two felony counts of evidence tampering and one count of misdemeanor assault.

