CORBETT, Ore. (AP) — A tree has fallen into a house near Portland, Oregon, impaling a woman who was inside.

The incident happened Sunday night in Corbett. The 65-year-old woman had a tree limb in her lower torso. A rescue crew secured the limb and evacuated the woman, who was conscious, to a hospital.

A nearby highway was closed early Monday after high winds knocked trees and debris onto the roadway.