JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman convicted of stealing a newborn from a Florida hospital decades ago testified that she placed the infant in a bag to get her out of the hospital, and worried she would be discovered as she left.
Gloria Williams described the kidnapping Friday during her sentencing hearing in a Jacksonville courtroom.
Williams testified that she’d had a miscarriage about a month before posing as a nurse and taking the baby, Kamiyah Mobley, in 1998.
She raised Mobley — who grew up as Alexis Manigo — in South Carolina until Mobley’s arrest in 2017.
Williams apologized to Shanara Mobley, the birth mother, who a day earlier testified that Williams should receive a death sentence.
Williams faces up to 22 years in prison for kidnapping and interference of custody.