WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and injured while on a party bus Saturday night.
Police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release the drive-by shooting occurred near Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains.
Davidson says officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder on a Spots Party Bus. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
He says riders were being dropped off when someone outside the bus fired several shots at the bus and a nearby vehicle.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.