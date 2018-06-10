WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and injured while on a party bus Saturday night.
Police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release the drive-by shooting occurred near Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains.
Davidson says officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder on a Spots Party Bus. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
He says riders were being dropped off when someone outside the bus fired several shots at the bus and a nearby vehicle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.