NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Rhode Island.

Authorities arrived at the scene in North Smithfield around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. WJAR-TV reports a woman was struck at an intersection and taken to Landmark Hospital.

Police did not give the woman’s exact condition, but they say it “does not look good.” Her identity has not been released.

The collision is still under investigation.