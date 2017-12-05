HATFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Hatfield Township say a 20-year-old woman was struck by a train after she walked onto the railroad tracks.
Police say the woman was hit by an eastbound Southeastern Transportation Authority train in the township’s Colmar section shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The train was stopped by the engineer following the collision.
Hatfield Township police aren’t releasing the woman’s name, condition or other details at this time.
An investigation by police and SEPTA is continuing.
