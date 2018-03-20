PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A special education teacher injured when bricks crashed through the ceiling of a Lululemon Athletica store in downtown Philadelphia has settled a lawsuit for $6 million.
The bricks fell from the wall of an adjacent building into the now-closed athletic apparel store in 2015.
Allison Friedman’s negligence suit accused the owner of the adjacent property of failing to regularly inspect and maintain the nearly century-old building. Lululemon was not sued.
The 30-year-old required spinal-fusion surgery after her injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, dies in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
- Package believed to be bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility, police say
The Legal Intelligencer reported the settlement Tuesday.