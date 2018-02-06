LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman they say stole nearly a half-million dollars in cash and gold from a Southern California home and drove the owner to suicide.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Yelena Kellum of Santa Clarita was arrested last week as she was preparing to leave the country. She’s jailed Tuesday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
Authorities say deputies went to a Lake Elsinore home on Jan. 27 after a resident tried to commit suicide.
That person has recovered.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
Authorities say other family members reported the theft of cash and gold bars and coins and supplied the name of a suspect.
On Friday, investigators searched Kellum’s home and a storage unit. They’ve recovered more than $347,000 in cash, $150,000 in precious metals and a stolen gun.