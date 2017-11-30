PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A neighbor of a man charged with killing a Temple University student says she heard screams that reminded her of a horror movie the night the woman disappeared.
Noelle Sterling testified at a preliminary hearing Wednesday that she called police twice in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 after hearing banging and screaming near her north Philadelphia apartment.
Her downstairs neighbor, 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz, was charged with murder after the body of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh was found on his grandmother’s property about 140 miles north of the city.
Hupperterz’s cousin testified that he found Hupperterz cleaning up blood Aug. 31, then helped him transport a heavy storage bin. Burleigh’s body was found inside such a container.
Philly.com reports that Hupperterz’s lawyer says it’s unclear what happened inside his apartment.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com