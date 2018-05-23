PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is heading to trial for second-degree murder in a crash during a police chase that killed another woman.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports a judge this week ruled there’s enough evidence to send the case against 35-year-old Theresa Gafken of Port Huron to St. Clair County Circuit Court. She’s also charged with operating while under the influence of drugs causing death.
Defense lawyer Edward Marshall had wanted additional witnesses to testify before the judge’s ruling.
Forty-eight-year-old Kristine Donahue of Macomb County’s Chesterfield Township died April 11 in Port Huron after her vehicle was struck by a car fleeing police.
Police have said the car was traveling more than 100 mph (161 kph) during the pursuit. Gafken and three male passengers in the car were injured.
Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com