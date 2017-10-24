GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A former chief financial officer at the Rocky Boy Health Board Clinic in Box Elder has pleaded guilty to circumventing the approval process in taking out nearly $112,000 in loans from the health board’s loan program.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 60-year-old Kathy Ann Sutherland pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud. She told U.S. District Judge Brian Morris she used the money to feed her gambling habit. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 8. She also has agreed to pay restitution.

Court records say that from 2005 to 2015, Sutherland took out employee loans from the health board loan program. The money was to be repaid through payroll deductions. However, she bypassed the $1,500 loan limit and cashed duplicate checks to get more money.

