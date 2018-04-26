CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Columbus woman accused of embezzling more than $84,000 from her employer has been sentenced.

Merrick County District Court records say 25-year-old Chelsea Aldrich was given 90 days in jail and five years of probation at her sentencing hearing earlier this month. She’d pleaded no contest to felony theft. Prosecutors dropped a forgery charge in exchange for her plea.

Prosecutors say Aldrich wrote bogus checks on the Agroservice Inc. account while working as a secretary for the company in Silver Creek from Aug. 1, 2016, to Jan. 31, 2017.

Aldrich was ordered to pay restitution to Agroservice’s owners.