NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who admitted to using illegal credit cards to rack up over $46,000 in charges has been sentenced to probation.

Annette Cloutier-Maynard’s attorney said at sentencing Monday in New London that the woman was victim in some ways, as she alleged she got the illegal cards from a man she met online. The Norwich Bulletin reports Cloutier-Maynard says she met a man online who sent her numerous credit cards that were later determined to be fraudulent.

She agreed to a plea deal in February and pleaded guilty to third-degree larceny. The judge said Monday that Cloutier-Maynard should have known better than to be conned into committing crimes.

