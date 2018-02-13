MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of sexually abusing a 2-year-old child at her Mason City in-home day care has been given five years of probation.
Court records say 31-year-old Tawny Symonds also was sentenced to a suspended five-year prison term at a hearing Monday in Mason City.
Symonds had submitted a written Alford plea in Cerro Gordo County District Court to child endangerment after prosecutors agreed to drop sexual abuse and assault charges. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state likely can prove the charge.
Symonds must pay more than $1,000 in restitution and is barred from contact with minors.
