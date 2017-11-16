RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A woman who didn’t report a fatal shooting she witnessed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation last year has been sentenced to five years of probation.
The Rapid City Journal reports that 27-year-old Tyler Brewer earlier pleaded guilty to concealing information in the September 2016 death of 34-year-old Annie Colhoff in Pine Ridge. She was sentenced Wednesday.
Brewer in a statement to the court said Colhoff was killed by a male acquaintance following an argument at Colhoff’s home. Brewer then went to Denver with the man and others.
Thirty-seven-year-old Orlando de Macias has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Colhoff’s killing. The Colorado man told authorities Colhoff was armed with a knife when he shot her during their argument.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com