ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman was sentenced to two years’ probation and parenting classes after her 6-year-old daughter was accidentally shot to death by one of the girl’s siblings.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Ebony Jones pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment in the February 2017 shooting death of Mi’Kenzie Bostic. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed.

Jones’ boyfriend, Jeramee Ramey, told police he and Jones smoked drugs the evening before the shooting and fell asleep, leaving a loaded 9mm handgun on the floor.

Poliec say Mi’Kenzie was with her siblings, 3, 4 and 9, when a sibling told her to get the gun and then shot her. No other children were injured.

Ramey was charged in the girl’s death but he shot to death three months later.

