HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl in a motel room is headed to prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 43-year-old Adele Bouthillier, of Groton, was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford federal court to four years behind bars for charges of sex trafficking and heroin distribution.

Police say Olivia Roark had been found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel on May 29, 2016. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation found that Ramon Gomez had brought Roark to the motel to prostitute her. They say Bouthillier gave her heroin that had been purchased from Gomez.

Gomez pleaded guilty last November and awaits sentencing.