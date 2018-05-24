SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A woman who left the scene of a two-car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in northern Indiana has been sentenced to prison.

Reka E. Phillips learned her punishment on Wednesday after pleading guilty in April to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The sentence includes four years in prison and two years on probation.

Maliyah Davis died in August when a car in which she was a passenger in collided with a car Phillips was driving in South Bend.

Witnesses said Phillips stopped her car, walked with another person to see the damage and then left without speaking to police. The St. Joseph County prosecutor says the evidence showed Phillips didn’t cause the fatal crash, but state law required her to stay and talk to police.