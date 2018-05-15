COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — A woman convicted of murder for stabbing a man over $15 has been sentenced to life in prison by an Alabama judge.

AL.com reports Shelby County Circuit Judge William Bostick III sentenced 35-year-old Latasha Nicole Smith on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A jury found Smith guilty last month in the June 2016 killing of 40-year-old Keith Fulgham. He was found stabbed 15 times inside a mobile home near Montevallo and died at the scene.

Smith and Fulgham were acquaintances, and evidence presented in court showed she became upset when he accused her of stealing $15.

Smith handwrote a motion saying she plans to appeal. Smith says she believes she could have received a different outcome with her mental health condition, alcoholism, illiteracy and incompetence.

