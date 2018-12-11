REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman who killed a man after she drove head-on into freeway traffic in an apparent suicide attempt has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.
The Record Searchlight reports 29-year-old Grace Elizabeth Ward was sentenced during a highly emotional hearing in which she sobbed uncontrollably at times.
The Red Bluff woman was arrested in the Jan. 7 crash that killed Ryan Folsom on Interstate 5 in Redding.
During her sentencing Friday, Ward told to Folsom’s family she was profoundly sorry for the agony and pain she has caused them.
Prosecutors say three cars swerved out of the way before Folsom’s car was hit.
Folsom, a 29-year-old Medford, Oregon native, attended medical school in San Antonio, Texas. He was heading to Sacramento for a hospital interview.
___
Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com