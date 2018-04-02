BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to two to four years in prison in the death of her mother, who died days after she was found on the floor of her mobile home in New Hampshire in her own urine and feces.

Fifty-four-year-old Katherine Saintil-Brown may be able to serve a year to three years, on good behavior. Saintil-Brown and her daughter, 34-year-old Meritel Saintil, were both convicted of negligent homicide last year. Saintil received the same sentence as her mother.

Saintil-Brown and her daughter were accused of leaving 75-year-old Nancy Parker on the floor of her Exeter home in 2016.

Hospital staff testified Parker was covered in dried stool and had rotting flesh on her thighs.

Saintil-Brown’s lawyer said Parker had issues with poor hygiene and refused help.