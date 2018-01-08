BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to two to four years in prison in the death of her grandmother, who died days after she was found on the floor of her mobile home in New Hampshire in her own urine and feces.

Thirty-four-year-old Meritel Saintil, of Baltimore, may be able to serve a year to three years, on good behavior. She was convicted of negligent homicide last month.

Saintil and her mother, Katherine Saintil-Brown, were accused of leaving 75-year-old Nancy Parker on the floor of her Exeter home in 2016. Saintil-Brown faced trial Monday.

Hospital staff testified Parker was covered in dried stool and had rotting flesh on her thighs.

Saintil testified Parker’s home remained dirty despite her efforts to clean it. Saintil told police Parker refused to leave the floor and directed her and mother not to call 911.