MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City woman has been sentenced to up to eight months in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash.

Newsday reports 44-year-old Silvia Ibanez was sentenced Wednesday in Nassau County Court to eight months in prison and five years’ probation. Ibanez had previously pleaded guilty in October to vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Ibanez was driving on the Northern State Parkway in Old Westbury when she hit a car that was reversing. The driver of the car, 61-year-old Juan Collado, died from his injuries.

Ibanez apologized in court, describing her actions as the “worst decision” of her life.

