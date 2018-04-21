BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to six year in prison after authorities say her 6-year-old daughter was beaten to death.
Court records show 27-year-old Dajaa Fields pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful neglect of a child in the killing of her daughter, D’Naja in 2015 in Beaufort County.
The girl’s father was tried on a homicide by child abuse charge last year and was found not guilty.
Solicitor’s Office spokesman Jeff Kidd told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that prosecutors considered the verdict before offering Fields a plea deal.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
Investigators say the girl died after the hospital from what appeared to be a severe beating.
___
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com