BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who sued after she said she was fired by a hospital for requesting leave to manage mental health issues has been awarded $345,000.
The New Haven Register reports that the Bridgeport Superior Court jury concluded Monday that 61-year-old Lucie Lukachik was fired by Bridgeport Hospital based on discrimination.
According to the suit, Lukachik applied for family leave when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. Lukachik had worked at the hospital as a patient care technician.
Lukachik’s lawyer, James Ruane says his client was treated differently, denied promotions and later fired in April 2014 on the day her leave request was approved.
Hospital spokeswoman Dana Marnane denies the allegations and says the hospital is exploring its appeal options.
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com