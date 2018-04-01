WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a woman who was found suffering from a stab wound in Washington, D.C. has died.
Metropolitan police identified 38-year-old Tamiya White as the victim in the homicide that occurred Saturday in Northeast.
Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a stab wound.
The Washington Post reports that the woman was conscious but later died at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
Police spokesman Hugh Carew says it’s unclear where the stabbing occurred. Police have not made an arrest or named any suspects in connection with the case.
Police say detectives are investigating.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com