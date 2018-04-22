Share story

By
The Associated Press

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A 49-year-old woman found dead in her Massachusetts home has been identified by prosecutors.

Officials from the Essex County District Attorney’s office say Wendi Rose Davidson was found strangled in her home’s basement in North Andover.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday to find Davidson unresponsive in the two-family house. Davidson’s brother, who also resides in the apartment, called police after an upstairs neighbor found Davidson’s body.

Investigators have executed search warrants for the apartment and victim’s vehicle, and are pursuing the case as a homicide saying they don’t believe this was a “random act.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Davidson.

