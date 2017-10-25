FRANKLINTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman was found shot to death in her bed.
News outlets report 40-year-old Donna Arceneaux was found in her bed Tuesday.
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that two of the victim’s friends were not able to contact her and went to her residence. When they arrived, they found Arceneaux with a shotgun wound to the chest.
Authorities say the fatality is being treated as an unclassified death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Further details have not been released.