WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman has been found shot to death at an apartment in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers were called to the apartment complex around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officers found 50-year-old Darleen McClellan Rivera with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive her but she was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives have not released a possible motive in the shooting.