WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman has been found shot to death at an apartment in North Carolina.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers were called to the apartment complex around 4 p.m. Monday.
Officers found 50-year-old Darleen McClellan Rivera with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive her but she was declared dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Tensions rachet up as Israel blamed for Syria missile strike VIEW
- Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M VIEW
Detectives have not released a possible motive in the shooting.