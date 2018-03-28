PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been found guilty of abusing disabled patients.

Forty-two-year-old Linda Proietti is guilty of one felony count and two counts of misdemeanor patient abuse in a health care facility.

She was employed as a certified nursing assistant by the Zambarano unit of the Eleanor Slater Hospital in Pascoag, Rhode Island.

The state Attorney General’s office says Proietti physically assaulted one immobile non-verbal male patient, and verbally abused a non-verbal female patient diagnosed with Huntington’s disease during a five month period in 2015 and 2016.

Proietti will remain free on a $5,000 bail until sentencing, which is scheduled in May.

She was not available for comment.

Health professionals in the Zambarano’s unit treat 120 long-term patients who suffer from psychiatric and chronic medical conditions.