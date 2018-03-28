PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been found guilty of abusing disabled patients.
Forty-two-year-old Linda Proietti is guilty of one felony count and two counts of misdemeanor patient abuse in a health care facility.
She was employed as a certified nursing assistant by the Zambarano unit of the Eleanor Slater Hospital in Pascoag, Rhode Island.
The state Attorney General’s office says Proietti physically assaulted one immobile non-verbal male patient, and verbally abused a non-verbal female patient diagnosed with Huntington’s disease during a five month period in 2015 and 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Proietti will remain free on a $5,000 bail until sentencing, which is scheduled in May.
She was not available for comment.
Health professionals in the Zambarano’s unit treat 120 long-term patients who suffer from psychiatric and chronic medical conditions.