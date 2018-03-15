LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been found guilty of a charge related to the death of her 4-month-old son who prosecutors say was left “largely unattended” in a homeless shelter.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Laci Kirk, of Lynn, was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail Wednesday after being found guilty of wonton or reckless child endangerment. Kirk already served eight and a half months of the sentence, and the remainder will be suspended if she complies with court-ordered sanctions.
The woman’s son, Charles Brand III, died in September 2015 at a homeless shelter in Lynn where the two were staying.
Prosecutors say Kirk, also known as Laci Brand, spent the day drinking with a friend.
An autopsy determined the baby died of natural causes.