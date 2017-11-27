LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence, whose body was found inside a crashed car.

Chief James Fitzpatrick said a 911 report of shots fired came in at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett says the woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately made public.

There was no word on any arrests or suspects.

Mayor Dan Rivera said the shooting appeared to be a botched drug deal and was a “symptom of a larger problem” facing many communities. He said it’s likely the shooter and woman knew each other but had no connection to the neighborhood.