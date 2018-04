MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says a woman whose body was found on a lakefront street in Milwaukee had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The body of 25-year-old Lane E. Kerpan, of Milwaukee, was found about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on North Lincoln Memorial Drive near the Milwaukee Art Museum. A passer-by discovered the woman’s body.

The medical examiner’s report says Kerpan was last seen alive the night before about 11 p.m.