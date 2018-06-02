FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead and a man was found with a gunshot wound after an incident at a Fargo apartment complex.
Police were called to the complex early Saturday on a report of a man shot. A citizen found the man in a garage after hearing the man call for help. WDAY-TV reports officers then found a dead woman inside a vehicle in the garage.
Authorities aren’t seeking any suspects and will release the names of those involved next week.
Information from: WDAY-TV, http://wday.com