HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — A woman was found dead and a man was found critically injured in a case classified a homicide by police in Pennsylvania.

State police in Hamburg said borough police responded to a report of a domestic and found the two on the floor of the home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Suzanne Lenkiewicz, who lived at that address. The man was taken to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition but officials said Sunday his condition had been upgraded to stable.

Police haven’t said what the cause of death was or released other details about the case.