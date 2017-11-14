WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a 42-year-old Wichita woman was found dead in her home.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says the woman’s body was found early Tuesday. The suspect was arrested in Olathe.

Officers had been sent to the woman’s home Monday night after officers in Andover found some of her property. They left after not being able to make contact with the woman.

They returned to the home early Tuesday after Olathe police arrested the man, who was driving the woman’s car and had some of her property.

Wichita officers found the woman’s body after forcing their way inside the house. Ojile said she died of blunt force trauma.

No names have been released