LEYDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a house fire in western Massachusetts.

The state fire marshal’s office at first said thd woman was unaccounted for after the blaze in Leyden was first reported at about 2 p.m. Monday.

But Police Chief Dan Galvis says the woman’s body was found in the rubble of the home at about 6 p.m. He says the home was destroyed.

Her name hasn’t been made public pending positive identification by the mediacl examiner. The victim’s husband has been notified.

The cause is under investigation.

The Leyden Fire Department received mutual aid from Bernardston, Northfield, Colrain, Turners Falls and Shelburne Falls as well as Brattleboro and Guilford, Vermont.