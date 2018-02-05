NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware spokeswoman says the woman found dead at an off-campus residence hall was an employee.
UD spokeswoman Andrea Boyle tells The News Journal of Wilmington the 42-year-old woman was a resident at INNternationale House, a school housing hall that focuses on language and culture.
School police say EMS officials do not suspect foul play and believe the death was the result of an ongoing medical issue.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com