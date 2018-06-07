GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A body recovered from the Missouri River in northern Montana is that of a woman who had been missing since April.

Cascade County sheriff’s officials say NorthWestern Energy employees found the body at Ryan Dam about 10 miles (16 kilometers) downstream from Great Falls on Monday. Sheriff Bob Edwards identified the victim Thursday as Brittany Roberts, who disappeared near Black Eagle on April 23.

Roberts was seen in the water near Black Eagle Dam, which is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) downstream from Great Falls.

Edwards says the Montana State Crime Lab used dental records to identify the woman.