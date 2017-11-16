GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been found dead after sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a South Carolina home.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a news release that 56-year-old Denise Lloyd was found dead around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Sgt. Ryan Flood says a neighbor after being worried about the resident.
There was evidence of a fire inside the home but Gannt Fire Department officials said the fire was out when they arrived. .
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
The coroner’s office says it appears the woman died around 10 a.m. Tuesday. An autopsy determined that Lloyd died from smoke inhalation and burns. The death has been ruled an accident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.