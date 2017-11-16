GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been found dead after sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a South Carolina home.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a news release that 56-year-old Denise Lloyd was found dead around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Ryan Flood says a neighbor after being worried about the resident.

There was evidence of a fire inside the home but Gannt Fire Department officials said the fire was out when they arrived. .

The coroner’s office says it appears the woman died around 10 a.m. Tuesday. An autopsy determined that Lloyd died from smoke inhalation and burns. The death has been ruled an accident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.