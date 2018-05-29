LAS VEGAS (AP) — An official says a woman found burned in an apartment where firefighters quickly doused a fire died of her injuries.
Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said Tuesday the cause of the 7 p.m. Monday fire at a complex a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip is being investigated by fire officials and police.
Cassell says paramedics treated the woman while firefighters quelled flames just outside the kitchen, but she died at an area hospital.
The Clark County coroner didn’t immediately identify the woman, pending notification of family members.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- The U.S. lost track of 1,475 immigrant children last year — here's why people are outraged now
Cassell says neighboring apartments were not damaged by fire, smoke or water.