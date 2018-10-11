PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who says she was violently shoved toward a Portland City Hall exit by police after the shutdown of a comment period at a City Council meeting has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit was filed by Julia Crosse’s lawyer this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit claims she suffered whiplash and now has post-traumatic stress disorder from the Oct. 12, 2016 encounter with officers Heidi Kreis and Jasmine Sutton.

The suit says city hall was packed with protesters and people like Crosse who weren’t able to comment about a police contract up for a council vote.

Crosse claims she was trying to follow police orders to leave, but she had nowhere to go because of the wall of people in front of her.

Portland City Attorney Tracy Reeve declined comment.

