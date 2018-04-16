EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Springfield School District is being sued in federal court by a woman who says officials at a middle school failed to protect her child from being bullied and assaulted.

The Register-Guard reported Monday that the suit filed by attorneys for Jenny LeCompte asserts that school officials’ failures violated the rights of her child, who under federal law is considered a student with a disability.

LeCompte is seeking unspecified monetary damages and compensation, as well as a court order that provides suitable educational opportunities to meet the child’s special needs.

District officials dispute LeCompte’s allegations. Spokeswoman Jenna McCulley said LeCompte made a similar complaint to the Oregon Department of Education, which she said investigated the claim and did not make any findings against the district.

