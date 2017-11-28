A 21-year-old woman told authorities in Pennsylvania she was afraid her ex-boyfriend might harm her in the weeks before he apparently killed her and her mother.

Court records obtained Tuesday show that Victoria Schultz talked to police and testified about her concerns after she found a tracking device Cody Bush had attached to her car.

Records say that at one point he threatened to blow up her car and kill himself.

Authorities say Bush went to Schultz’s house Friday in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, and fatally shot Schultz and her mother before fleeing and killing himself a short while later.

Police say Schultz’s sister Jessica suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old Bush had been facing stalking and harassment charges stemming from the tracking device.