IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Police in suburban Westchester County say a woman has fatally stabbed a male co-worker during a fight at a restaurant.
It happened on Tuesday in the kitchen of the River City Grille in Irvington.
The Journal News reports that 27-year-old Rosa Ramirez was arraigned on murder charges in the death of Bonifacio Rodriguez, of Yonkers.
Police say the 39-year-old Rodriguez had been recently hired as a dishwasher at the restaurant.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not say what the fight was about.
It wasn’t clear if Ramirez had a lawyer who could comment.
___
Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com