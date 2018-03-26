Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman at a deli in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in Bushwick.

Police say 20-year-old Ebony Young, of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the chest.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing.

There have been no arrests.

